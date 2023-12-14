Over VND610 trillion of preferential capital lent to 163,000 customers

A staggering sum of over VND610 trillion has been lent to approximately 163,000 customers through loan programs and business assistance initiatives in HCMC.

Through the Banking-Business Connection Program, banks have disbursed loans equivalent to 120 percent of the credit package.



This information was shared by Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC Branch, on December 14.

To be more specific, commercial banks in HCMC have disbursed a total of nearly VND610.38 trillion to 162,289 customers by implementing various measures such as reducing loan interest rates, restructuring debts, maintaining the debt group, providing new loans at lower interest rates, and increasing credit limits.

In regards to the 2023 Banking-Business Connection Program in HCMC, the city-based banks have already disbursed a total of VND545.17 trillion to 152,006 customers. This disbursement amount represents 120.3 percent of the credit package scale initially registered by 20 bank brands at the beginning of the year, which totaled VND453.07 trillion.

According to Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, despite the fact that the year is not yet over, the Banking-Business Connection Program in HCMC has yielded impressive outcomes in terms of both disbursed amounts and the number of businesses, business households, and cooperatives benefiting from capital support. The coordination of the Banking-Business Connection Program with the implementation of interest rate support policies, policies of restructuring debts and maintaining the debt groups, and preferential credit programs ensures not only convenient access to policies for businesses and the public but also the responsible execution of these policies by credit institutions.

"With the accomplished results, the Banking-Business Connection Program has successfully fulfilled its mission, serving as a practical solution and tangible action to alleviate challenges for businesses and enhance their credit accessibility. Hence, it should be continued and organized even more effectively in 2024, playing a role in efficiently implementing solutions for the overall economic growth and development of the country and HCMC with more effective and innovative approaches," remarked Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi