Over 12.4 million adults adopt use of digital signatures

SGGP

Over 12.4 million Vietnamese adults have adopted the use of digital signatures, as per statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications.

People can easily create their digital signature on the VNeID application

The widespread adoption of personal digital signatures is currently limited, with their primary use concentrated in specific areas such as tax filing and payment, electronic customs procedures, and social insurance.

Vice President Ngo Tuan Anh of the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) emphasized the need for wider acceptance of digital signatures across various sectors to achieve widespread adoption. This includes integrating digital signatures into administrative transaction systems, securities trading platforms, and online public services offered by ministries and provincial governments.

In the "Digital Infrastructure Strategy to 2025, with a vision for 2030," the Prime Minister explicitly outlined four key components of Vietnam's digital infrastructure: telecommunications and internet infrastructure, data infrastructure, physical-digital infrastructure, and digital utility infrastructure, along with digital technology as a service.

The strategy highlights that digital signatures and their authentication are integral components of the digital utility infrastructure and the provision of digital technology as a service. One of the objectives outlined in the strategy is to increase the percentage of the adult population utilizing digital and electronic signatures to exceed 50 percent by 2024 and surpass 70 percent by 2030.

