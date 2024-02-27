Over 1.1 mln customers in HCMC restructured debt, reduced lending interest rates

The credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City have supported over 1.1 million of customers ( enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives ) that have restructured debt, maintained the same debt group and reduced lending interest rates.

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh yesterday said that following the implementation of the Resolution No.43/2022/QH15 of the National Assembly on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the program on socio-economic recovery and development, during two years of 2022 – 2023, the credit institutions in the city has supported over 1.1 million of customers being enterprises, household business and cooperatives that have been restructured debt, maintained the same debt group and reduced lending interest rates.

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, 700,000 customers have been restructured debt with a total outstanding balance of VND327,000 billion (US$13.3 billion) and more than 420,000 customers have been reduced lending interest rates with a total outstanding balance of over VND29,000 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Besides, by the end of 2023, outstanding loan balance with a supported interest rate of two percent reached VND18,685 billion (US$758,000) for 428 customers in fields of manufacturing, processing industry; aviation, transportation and warehousing; tourism; accommodation, food and beverage services; those who have been implementing social housing construction projects and so on.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh, the debt restructuring and interest rate reduction would not only support enterprises in reducing pressure on paying debt, reducing interest rate costs to maintain and restore business production, create cash flow and pay the debt to the banks, it shall also contribute to well implementing the Resolution No.43/2022/QH15 of the National Assembly which has assigned the banking sector to chair the implementation and promoting the role of policy resources to achieve the goal of support, recovery and socio-economic development.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong