OCOP product development should be associated with tourism: Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development collaborated with the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province to organize a conference on connecting OCOP Products in the Mekong Delta with trade systems in 2024 on October 3.

At the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Chief of the Central Coordinating Office for New Rural Development Ngo Truong Son said that the conference is a meaningful event associated with the goal of creating a space for connection, exchange, sharing, and cooperation in the production, promotion, and trade of OCOP products in the region. It was also a venue for insiders, such as consumers and distribution businesses to meet, exchange experiences, and trade OCOP products.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam, it needs to strengthen connection and cooperation among parties, particularly the roles of associations, businesses, and State management agencies to meet the large demand for high-quality agricultural products at home and abroad. The entities that develop OCOP products should focus on promoting their brands, accessing the market, and improving the quality of products.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development hoped that OCOP entities can promote the value and creativity of regional specialties featuring the cultural values of the locality and associating with tourism development.

