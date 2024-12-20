Numerous Tet products for workers, residents discounted 50-100 percent

The "Vietnamese Goods – Celebrating Tet with Workers" Day 2025 takes place at the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Culture Palace on December 20.

Delegates cut the ribbon to commence the "Vietnamese Goods – Celebrating Tet with Workers" Day 2025.

The Labor Union of District 1 in collaboration with the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 1 organized the event with the participation of 80 units and businesses showcasing hundreds of stalls with numerous essential items.

Apart from a promotion program offering ten- percent to 50- percent discounts, the units and businesses also gave gifts and financial support to care for workers and employees with difficult circumstances ahead of the Lunar New Year of 2025.

Customers at a booth responding to the "Shopping Season, Cashless Payment" program

Under the program "Shopping Season, Cashless Payment", the Labor Union of District 1 collaborated with Vietnam Payment Solution Joint Stock Company (VNPAY) to implement cashless payment methods for shopping at the event.

The Labor Union of District 1 shall also give away more than 3,170 shopping vouchers worth VND500,000 (US$19.6) each for workers with difficulties to do the shopping online at the event.

On the same day, the People's Committee of District 4 in Ho Chi Minh City also inaugurated a promotional program in response to the city's second phase of the "Shopping Season" sales promotion which will be run from December 20 to December 31.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 4 Nguyen Thi My Hanh said that the event was a year-end promotional occasion to stimulate consumer demand, allowing residents in the area to access goods at reasonable prices.

Besides, the event shall also strengthen the connection of domestic goods consumption, increase shopping demand at the end of the year and especially encourage cashless shopping habits.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong