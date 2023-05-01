Northern border gates see bustling import and export during holidays

Over the past few days, on average, more than 1,000 trucks carrying import and export goods have been cleared daily at the border gates in Lang Son Province, facilitating trade between Vietnam and China.

Based on a recent report from the Management Board of Dong Dang Border Gate Economic Zone, over the past few days, on average, more than 1,000 trucks carrying import and export goods have been cleared daily at the border gates in Lang Son Province, facilitating trade between Vietnam and China.

The majority of the exported goods consist of fruits, agricultural products, and aquatic products. These goods pass through various border gates, including Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, Coc Nam, Chi Ma, and Dong Dang.

Mr. Hoang Khanh Duy, Deputy Head of the Management Board of Dong Dang Border Gate Economic Zone, reports that import and export activities have remained robust and normal during the National Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holidays this year, thanks to China's continuous import and export operations. The border gate's functional forces have arranged enough personnel on duty and developed plans for personnel, equipment, and other resources to facilitate swift customs clearance of goods without traffic congestion or truck turnarounds.

To address any difficulties or issues that may arise during the holidays, customs authorities and local authorities have established inspection teams at the border gates. The People's Committee of Lang Son Province has also assigned officials and public servants to handle customs procedures and monitor goods at the border gates during non-business hours, lunchtime, holidays, and extended working hours until 11 p.m. to ensure timely clearance of goods.

In the first quarter, due to China reopening its market, the total import and export turnover through the area increased by 31.96% compared to the same period.