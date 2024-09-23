Nine Vietnamese make it onto world’s top 10,000 most cited scientists

Vietnam has nine scientists named in the top 10,000 and 60 among the 100,000 most cited researchers worldwide this year, according to a list recently released by academic publishing company Elsevier.

Five scientists from the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) ranked among most cited researchers worldwide (Photo: baochinhphu)

The Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) said the rankings, compiled by a group of researchers at the US-based Stanford University, use citations from Scopus, an international scientific database.

The VNU has two scientists among the world’s top 10,000, namely Prof. Dr Nguyen Dinh Duc from the VNU University of Engineering and Technology (7,704th globally and 78th in the field of engineering), and Assoc. Prof. Dr Le Hoang Son from the VNU Information Technology Institute (6,436th globally and 303rd in the field of information and communication technology).

They have been among the world’s most cited academics for six straight years since 2019.

Other Vietnamese in the top 10,000 are Prof. Dr Tran Xuan Bach from the Hanoi Medical University, Prof. Vo Xuan Vinh and Dr Nguyen Phuc Canh from the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Dr Tran Nguyen Hai and Dr Hoang Nhat Duc from the Duy Tan University, Assoc. Prof. Dr Hoang Anh Tuan from the Dong A University, and Dr Pham Thai Binh from the University of Transport Technology.

Among the 100,000 most cited scientists, three are from the VNU-International School, namely Prof. Dr Nguyen Duc Khuong (32,439th globally), Dr Chu Dinh Toi (28,314th globally), and Dr Nguyen Viet Cuong (42,130th globally).

Aside from the Scopus database, the rankings are also based on other criteria, including the composite score, the number of citations (excluding self-citations), the Hirsch index, and the Schreiber hm-index.

Scientists in the lists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Vietnamplus