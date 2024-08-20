Nine-month-old child dies from dengue in Quang Binh Province

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) of Quang Binh Province on August 20 reported a death by dengue fever in a nine-month-old child.

According to the Quang Binh Provincial Center for Disease Control, this is the third dengue-related death recorded since 2020.

The patient residing in Phu Hoa Commune, Quang Trach District was born in December 2023.

Epidemiological investigations indicated that the patient experienced high fever, fatigue, refusal to eat and continuous crying on August 4. Then, the family took the child to TTH Quang Binh Hospital on the morning of August 6.

From August 6 to August 10, the child was treated in the Pediatric Department at TTH Quang Binh Hospital and showed fever reduction.

By the morning of August 10, the child showed an increase in crying, less frequent urination and warning signs of dengue fever so the family promptly transferred the child to Hue Central Hospital.

However, the child passed away on August 13 at Hue Central Hospital.

Doctor Do Quoc Tiep, Director of CDC Quang Binh, stated that the province has recorded 906 cases of dengue fever, increasing 4.1 times higher than the same period in 2023.

The districts of Bo Trach, Quang Ninh, Le Thuy and Dong Hoi City have reported the highest number of dengue cases.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong