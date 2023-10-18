Nine-month credit in HCMC surpasses VND3.3 quadrillion

The State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch (SBV-HCMC) has reported that, by the end of September 2023, the total outstanding credit within the city has exceeded VND3.3 quadrillion, up 0.72 percent compared to August 2023.

Credit within the city has recorded two consecutive months of moderate growth, with an almost 1 percent increase in August 2023. This trend further solidifies expectations of continued credit growth throughout the remaining months of the year.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV-HCMC, revealed that credit growth in the region has surged due to the successful implementation of several preferential credit programs.

Specifically, disbursements for the 2 percent interest rate support credit package, as mandated by Government Decree 31/2023, have reached an outstanding balance of roughly VND23.23 trillion, constituting 42 percent of the national total. The disbursements for the VND15 trillion credit package allocated to the forestry and aquatic sectors in the region have amounted to VND243 billion. The lending volume for the market stabilization program has hit VND7.64 trillion, while investment stimulus loans have reached VND870 billion.

Additionally, up to now, 29,726 customers and businesses in HCMC have undergone debt restructuring, resulting in a total outstanding debt of over VND36.54 trillion, accounting for 38 percent of the nationwide total.