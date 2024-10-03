Business

Economy

Nine-month agro-forestry-fisheries exports rise 21 percent

Vietnam earned US$46.28 billion from exporting agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, while spending $32.42 billion on imports in the first nine months of 2024, marking increases of 21 percent and 7.5 percent year-on-year, respectively.

During this period, the sector achieved a trade surplus of $13.86 billion, a surge of 71.2 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Export revenues for agricultural products reached $24.85 billion, up 27.7 percent; forestry products totaled $12.46 billion, up 20.3 percent; fishery products $7.23 billion, up 9.5 percent; and animal husbandry products $376 million, up 3.8 percent.

All key products saw significant growth, including timber and wood products ($11.66 billion, up 21.3 percent), fruit and vegetables ($5.87 billion, up 39.4 percent), coffee ($4.37 billion, up 39.6 percent), rice ($4.37 billion, up 23.5 percent), cashew nuts ($3.17 billion, up 22.5 percent), and shrimp ($2.79 billion, up 10.5 percent).

From January to September, export value to Asia increased by 17.4 percent, to the Americas by 26.1 percent, to Europe by 34.6 percent, and to Oceania by 16.1 percent, while exports to Africa dropped by 0.3 percent.

The US, China, and Japan remained the three largest export markets, with the US accounting for 21.6 percent, followed by China at 20.8 percent, and Japan at 6.6 percent, according to the statistics.

VNA

Tags

agro-forestry-fisheries Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development trade surplus agricultural products Forestry Products fishery products

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn