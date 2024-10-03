Nine-month agro-forestry-fisheries exports rise 21 percent

Vietnam earned US$46.28 billion from exporting agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, while spending $32.42 billion on imports in the first nine months of 2024, marking increases of 21 percent and 7.5 percent year-on-year, respectively.

During this period, the sector achieved a trade surplus of $13.86 billion, a surge of 71.2 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Export revenues for agricultural products reached $24.85 billion, up 27.7 percent; forestry products totaled $12.46 billion, up 20.3 percent; fishery products $7.23 billion, up 9.5 percent; and animal husbandry products $376 million, up 3.8 percent.

All key products saw significant growth, including timber and wood products ($11.66 billion, up 21.3 percent), fruit and vegetables ($5.87 billion, up 39.4 percent), coffee ($4.37 billion, up 39.6 percent), rice ($4.37 billion, up 23.5 percent), cashew nuts ($3.17 billion, up 22.5 percent), and shrimp ($2.79 billion, up 10.5 percent).

From January to September, export value to Asia increased by 17.4 percent, to the Americas by 26.1 percent, to Europe by 34.6 percent, and to Oceania by 16.1 percent, while exports to Africa dropped by 0.3 percent.

The US, China, and Japan remained the three largest export markets, with the US accounting for 21.6 percent, followed by China at 20.8 percent, and Japan at 6.6 percent, according to the statistics.

