Nhon Trach 3 power plant connected to national grid

PV Power leaders and engineers officially operate the Nhon Trach 3 power plant as it connects to the national grid. (Photo: VNA)

The Nhon Trach 3 power plant, Vietnam’s first LNG-fuelled power plant, was connected to the national grid on February 5, generating 50 MW of electricity.

The Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) said the event marked the first time the project has begun feeding electricity into the national grid as part of its testing phase.

The plant is expected to enter commercial operation in July this year, after meeting technical requirements.

Developed by PV Power, the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 thermal power plants are located in the Ong Keo industrial park in Phuoc Khanh commune, Nhon Trach district, the southern province of Dong Nai. With a total investment of US$1.4 billion, they have a combined capacity of 1,624 MW.

As of the end of January, the plants have achieved nearly 96 percent of their construction workload. With the support and cooperation of Dong Nai and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), PV Power is making every effort to accelerate the progress and put both plants into operation in 2025, the firm noted.

