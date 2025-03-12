New Zealand media praises Vietnam’s economic growth

In the article, author Alexia Russell described Vietnam as one of the hottest travel destinations in the world right now, with international tourist numbers surging by 43 percent in 2024.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (L) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during the former's visit to Vietnam in February. (Photo: RNZ)

New Zealand’s news website rnz.co.nz on March 12 published an article titled “Why we want to be mates with Vietnam,” highlighting Vietnam’s impressive economic growth and its rapidly expanding trade connections, including with New Zealand.

Starting in September, it will become easier for New Zealand travelers to visit Vietnam, with budget airline Vietjet launching direct flights between Auckland and Ho Chi Minh City.

Beyond tourism and education exchanges, the article spotlighted New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's recent trip to Vietnam, where he signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deal aimed at paving the way for businesses to enter the flourishing Vietnamese market.

This move builds on a wave of strengthening bilateral ties, with the two-way trade between the two countries having grown by 123 percent since 2017, making Vietnam New Zealand’s 14th largest trading partner.

The article cited Plant and Food Research chief executive Mark Piper, who joined the New Zealand PM’s trade delegation, highlighting Vietnam’s untapped potential and the organisation’s five-year Viet Fruit program focused on passionfruit cultivation.

According to Piper, the program aims to support production and post-harvest processes, including boosting productivity, enhancing resilience, improving insect control, and training to make sure the program’s sustainability.

Meanwhile, RNZ political reporter Giles Dexter, who also accompanied the Prime Minister on the trip, said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement opens up more practical cooperation opportunities, especially as New Zealand businesses show increasing interest in entering the Vietnamese market.

VNA