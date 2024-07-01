Nearly 9 million international visitors to Vietnam in first six months

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first six months of 2024, the tourism industry welcomed over 8.8 million international visitors, an increase of 58.4 percent over the same period last year.

The Southeast Asian country’s tourism industry has seen an increase of 4.1 percent higher than the same period in 2019 - before the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a sign of a strong recovery in international tourism.

In term of tourism source market size, South Korea remained Vietnam's largest source market in the first half of 2024 with 2.2 million arrivals accounting for 25.8 percent followed by China with 1.8 million arrivals accounting for 21.4 percent.

Roughly 47.2 percent of the total number of international visitors to Vietnam in the past six months are South Korean and Chinese travelers. The remaining proportion are from Taiwan, the US, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and India.

In order to increase competitiveness, in the recent past, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has successfully launched a series of tourism promotion programs in Vietnam abroad such as Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and upcoming programs in Russia, Korea to achieve the goal of welcoming from 17-18 million international visitors this year.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan