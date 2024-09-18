Nearly 6 million children in SEA affected by typhoon Yagi: UNICEF

Nearly 6 million children have been affected by the destruction caused by typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia, with access to clean water, education, health care, food and shelter all compromised, said UNICEF on September 18.

Severe flooding hit Cao Bang City in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. (Photo: SGGP)

Typhoon Yagi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar when it swept across the region almost two weeks ago.

Thailand reported three more deaths the same day, taking the toll in the country to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region.

Almost 400,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods in Myanmar.

Overlapping climate and humanitarian hazards disproportionately affect children in East Asia and the Pacific, where they are six times more likely than their grandparents to be affected, according to UNICEF,

Vietnamplus