International

Nearly 6 million children in SEA affected by typhoon Yagi: UNICEF

Nearly 6 million children have been affected by the destruction caused by typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia, with access to clean water, education, health care, food and shelter all compromised, said UNICEF on September 18.

img-2811-5139.jpeg.jpg
Severe flooding hit Cao Bang City in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. (Photo: SGGP)

Typhoon Yagi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar when it swept across the region almost two weeks ago.

Thailand reported three more deaths the same day, taking the toll in the country to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region.

Almost 400,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods in Myanmar.

Overlapping climate and humanitarian hazards disproportionately affect children in East Asia and the Pacific, where they are six times more likely than their grandparents to be affected, according to UNICEF,

Vietnamplus

Tags

UNICEF typhoon Yagi humanitarian hazard ASEAN

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn