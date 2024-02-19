National program on protection and pevelopment of aquatic resources approved

Vietnam will investigate and evaluate biodiversity, aquatic resources, and the habitat of aquatic species in Vietnam's waters, including deep sea areas, shallow waters, and underground water areas.

Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

The statement was made in the national program on protecting and developing aquatic resources until 2030 approved recently by the Prime Minister.

The program requires that 100 percent of natural lakes, large reservoirs, and main river systems are investigated and assessed for resources and habitat of aquatic species.

Aquatic resource reserves are expected to increase by over 5 percent compared to the results of the investigation and assessment of aquatic resources in the 2016-2020 period.

Meanwhile, 100 of marine protected areas and artificial habitat areas for marine aquatic species will be managed and operated in line with provisions of the Law on Fisheries; and 60 percent of localities nationwide will implement co-management in protecting aquatic resources in association with building new-style rural areas and developing eco-tourism.

In recent years, Vietnam’s aquaculture area and output have increased rapidly, creating good products serving domestic consumption and export as well. The aquaculture industry has contributed to increasing income and creating many jobs for farmers.

Statistics show that Vietnam produced nearly 9.27 million tons of aquatic products in 2023, and the country’s aquatic export earnings hit an estimated US$9.2 billion in the year.

Aquaculture, including about 1.3 million ha of inland ponds and 9.5 million cubic meters of offshore cage farming, has a total output of more than 5.4 million tons.

However, aquaculture remains scattered, making it difficult to control the environment and diseases. Additionally, farming infrastructure in some places is still not inconsistent, failing to meet development demand.

With practical solutions, the program aims to conserve, protect, use and regenerate aquatic resources and ecosystems reasonably and effectively.

Attention will be paid to enhancing legal regulations on management, protection and development of aquatic resources; completing and applying policies on changing and diversifying livelihoods for communities living in and around marine protected areas, and fishing communities in coastal areas.

Mechanisms and policies to mobilize and effectively use domestic and foreign resources in conserving, protecting, regenerating, and developing aquatic resources, and restoring aquatic ecosystems will be developed and issued.

The programme also underlines the necessity to support the implementation of co-management in protecting aquatic resources; enhance coordination mechanisms among authorised agencies to effectively inspect, control, detect and handle violations of the Law on Fisheries at sea and inshore areas; and attract international resources and cooperation in sharing experiences and training and developing high-quality human resources to serve the work.

Vietnamplus