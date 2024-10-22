NA deputies worry about chaos of drug prices

At this morning's discussion on the Law on Pharmacy

During a discussion in the hall regarding the Law on Pharmacy, National Assembly deputy Tran Thi Nhi Ha from Hanoi expressed concerns about the potential for drug monopolies within the market. She also highlighted the need for effective management of prices for over-the-counter medications. Consequently, the delegate advocated for the establishment of regulations governing drug price management that would encompass both prescription and non-prescription drugs.

This morning, as part of the ongoing agenda for the 8th session, the National Assembly reviewed a report that addressed the explanation, acceptance, and revision of the draft Law amending and supplementing various articles of the Law on Pharmacy. The assembly engaged in discussions concerning several aspects of the draft Law, which elicited a range of opinions.

She proposed to regulate criteria for pharmaceutical establishments to declare drug prices, and establishments must strictly declare drug prices. Drug prices must be specifically managed in accordance with reality and be feasible when implemented. The delegate also said that there should be a model of mobile drug sales for people in highland and mountainous areas. At the same time, there should be a policy to develop the medicinal plant industry to encourage medicinal plant growing areas in the country.

The female deputy emphasized the need for a mobile drug sales model to reach people in highland and mountainous areas. Additionally, there should be a policy to boost the development of the medicinal plant industry and promote the cultivation of medicinal plants in the country.

Meanwhile, deputy Nguyen Lam Thanh from Thai Nguyen Province proposed that the drafting agency review and augment the regulations with additional control criteria to assure drug quality while trading through e-commerce. Because, as e-commerce develops, these restrictions will ensure that online drug trade is strictly supervised to deter people from selling and buying pharmaceuticals of unknown origin with no guarantee of quality.

Deputy Nguyen Tam Hung from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province advocated for stricter regulations governing the online sale of drugs. He proposed expanding the criteria for drug trading on e-commerce platforms and clarifying the responsibilities of these platforms in ensuring that consumers purchase high-quality medications.

Amid volatile and disparate drug pricing, Deputy Nguyen Tam Hung proposed implementing measures to regulate pharmaceutical costs. It is essential to explicitly define price control measures, establish an independent mechanism for price regulation, and safeguard consumer rights.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan