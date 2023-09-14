NA Chairman attends rehearsal for 9th young parliamentarian conference

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue attended the rehearsal for the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on September 14.

Giving comments on the preparation work and technical support, the top legislator ordered competent units to organize the event in line with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s charter as well as the host nation’s traditional culture and practical conditions.

Earlier, Chairman Hue thanked IPU, the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians, and Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and agencies for their close coordination to prepare for the event.

Being the only large multilateral parliamentary event of Vietnam in 2023, the conference is an opportunity to popularise Vietnam as a modern and dynamic country, that boasts a rich cultural identity and deeply integrates into the world, he stressed.

Meanwhile, member of the National Assembly of Namibia Emma Tangi Muteka, who is also a member of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians, spoke highly of the host’s preparations and hospitality.

The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17. Nearly 500 domestic and international delegates are attending the event, discussing ways to promote the role of the youth in speeding up the progress of sustainable development goals.

Assoc. Prof., Dr Dao Viet Hang from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, a delegate to the conference, said she expects to devise more initiatives in capitalizing on digital transformation to improve healthcare capacity at the grassroots level and make it easier for people to get access to medical services.

The conference’s theme “the role of young people in accelerating sustainable development goals by digital transformation and innovation” is practical, thus a lot of issues will be tabled for discussion, Hang said.

Amidst the 4th Industrial Revolution, the youth should equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and skills to keep pace with digital transformation, she added, pointing out that specific mechanisms and support policies should be sketched out to encourage young people to develop innovative projects, which are important to the national development.