MTA 2024 opens in HCMC

The 20th Vietnam International Precision Engineering, Machine Tools, and Metalwork Exhibition (MTA 2024) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7 in HCMC on July 2.

The event attracts more than 323 brand names from over 15 countries and territories throughout the world such as India, Poland, Taiwan (China), Germany, South Korea, the US, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, China, Thailand and more.

The exhibition introduces to insiders the latest and newest products and technologies in the field of machine tools, precision engineering, metalwork technologies, and manufacturing solutions, such as metal forming machines, metal cutting machines, test and measurement technology, cutting tools, and milling machines.

The highlights of the fair also include workshops, conferences, and talk shows on Smart Manufacturing to help firms move toward carbon neutrality, 3D printing technology, and the ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) process.

According to Resolution No. 23 - NQ/TW dated March 22, 2018, of the Politburo on Orientation for establishing a national industrial development policy until 2030, with a vision to 2045, the proportion of the manufacturing and processing industry as part of GDP reaches about 30 percent by 2030. Of which, the proportion of the manufacturing industry is more than 20 percent.

Therefore, many new mechanisms and policies will be issued with the goal of promoting the restructuring of the domestic industrial sector to increase added value, accelerate the integration of information technology and automation in production to create smart manufacturing processes, develop advanced products and equipment to meet sustainable technological and production standards.

In recent years, Vietnam’s robot market has witnessed vigorous growth due to increasing demand from businesses for automation solutions to optimize productivity and ensure accuracy, safety, and reduce labor and operating costs.

It is forecast that Vietnam’s robot market will see a big increase in the coming time with an estimated revenue of US$356.7 million in 2024. Of these, industrial robots are expected to lead the market, with an anticipated market value of up to US$309.8 million.

The MTA 2024 will run until July 5.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh