MTA 2023 opens in HCMC

The 19th Vietnam International Precision Engineering, Machine Tools, and Metalwork Exhibition (MTA 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7 in HCMC on July 4.

The event attracts more than 400 brand names from over 20 countries and territories throughout the world such as the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, India, China, and others.

The exhibition introduces to insiders the latest and newest products and technologies in the field of machine tools, precision engineerings, metalwork technologies, and manufacturing solutions, such as metal forming machines, metal cutting machines, test and measurement technology, cutting tools and milling machines.

The highlights of the fair also include workshops, conferences, and talk shows with industry leaders. The exhibitors mainly come from the areas of mechanical engineering, metal processing, and precision engineering. The main visitors are professionals from these sectors, including manufacturers, dealers, engineers, and technicians.

The MTA Vietnam is an annual international trade fair for mechanical engineering that was established in 2005, working as a bridge between the international manufacturing industry and the Vietnam market.

The MTA 2023 will run until July 7.