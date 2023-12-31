Health

MoH approves prices of ten types of domestically produced vaccines

SGGP

The leaders of the Ministry of Health (MoH) have just signed a decision on approving specific prices for ten types of domestically produced vaccines.

tiem-nnjc-1440jpg-9646.jpg
Illustrative photo

Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong yesterday informed that the Central budget would be allocated to vaccine purchase for the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

The 10 types of vaccines protecting children against diseases include Polio, Measles, Rubella, Cholera, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis.

Right after the approved vaccine prices, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology worked with vaccine manufacturers to sign a vaccine procurement deal as soon as possible, ensure enough vaccine supply for children as well as tackling the shortage of vaccines for the expanded program on immunization in recent times.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

domestically produced vaccines prices of vaccines expanded program on immunization National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology

