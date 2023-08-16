Ministry urges careful watch over global, local rice market

The Minister of Industry and Trade urged related agencies to watch closely the rice market in the world and the country.

It is Directive No. 07 issued on August 15, 2023, on strengthening the work of market information, trade promotion, development of the export market and stabilizing the domestic market in the current period, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the global unpredictable food trade market has been affecting Vietnam's rice production, trading, processing, consumption and export activities.

To ensure rice export while still guaranteeing the interests of rice growers, the Minister of Industry and Trade requested the Vietnam Food Association to closely monitor the development of the world rice market for a forecast of import market demand and developments in the domestic market.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also requested the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance to closely monitor the situation of rice prices, inspect and control business establishments, and wholesalers as well as enhance inspection to prevent the transportation and trading of rice of unknown origin.

The Domestic Market Department is responsible for closely monitoring the market situation to direct localities to have a plan of preparation for supply. The Department should ensure the quality and balance supply and demand of rice in the domestic market to meet the needs of local consumers fully to stabilize rice prices particularly and food prices generally and the national food security.