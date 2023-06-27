Ministry requests stricter monitoring of recreational use, production of N20

The Ministry of Health requests stricter monitoring of the production, trade and recreational use of nitrous oxide (N2O; laughing gas).

In its official dispatch to health departments in provinces and cities, the Ministry requested to strictly supervise the manufacturing and recreational uses of N2O.

According to the Ministry’s dispatch, localities were asked to strengthen inspection and supervision of N2O importers as well as establishments selling and extracting N2O gas products to ensure compliance with the law on chemical management as well as food additive management.

Local authorities necessarily implement regulations to prevent overuse of N20, especially at recreational places such as bars, karaoke clubs, cinemas, offices, and schools. In addition, business regulations and conditions on manufacturing and selling N2O need to be reviewed, amended, and supplemented to protect the health of consumers from overusing and abusing N2O.