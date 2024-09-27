Ministry, physician association offer free medical assistance to typhoon victims

Amidst Vietnam’s worst flash flooding following super typhoon Yagi and its aftermath, the Ministry of Health and the Young Physician Association announced a flood relief medical assistance initiative.

Medical workers of the young physician association offer free medical assistance to typhoon victims

To provide support and take care of the health conditions of residents who were affected by natural disasters, a team from the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, organized a medical outreach event in Muong Chieng Commune in Hoa Binh Province’s Da Bac District.

As part of the initiative, a team from the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association provided free medical consultation to locals who have been affected and in need of health care as a result of the recent floods.

During the event, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan emphasized that, in line with the directives from the Politburo and the Prime Minister regarding the urgent need to address the aftermath of storm No. 3, the Ministry of Health has initiated various practical measures in partnership with the Party, State, and citizens across the country to mitigate the storm's impact.

Recognizing that medical, health, and environmental challenges would pose significant obstacles to recovery efforts immediately after the floodwaters receded, the Ministry of Health's leadership implemented a strategy to collaborate with organizations, agencies, philanthropists, and specialized units to deploy medical care teams to the affected regions.

Muong Chieng Commune has 8 hamlets, and 946 households with 4,070 people. In response to the communities plight, the Ministry and the Association were offering a helping hand to flood victims who required medical attention

Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan, along with doctors from the Vietnam Young Physicians Association and various hospitals including Viet Duc, Bach Mai, Xanh Pon, Hoan My, and Nhi Trung Nuong, collaborated with the Young Physicians Club and Hoa Binh Provincial General Hospital to conduct medical examinations. These included general internal medicine assessments, specialized gastroenterology and dermatology evaluations, ultrasound services, electrocardiograms, and basic blood tests.

They also provided free medications and health consultations, enhancing disease prevention awareness for over 1,000 individuals, including approximately 200 children in the region.

As part of the initiative, the organizing committee awarded two gifts, each valued at VND 30 million, in cash and essential items to two medical personnel who lost their homes due to storms and floods. Additionally, four gifts worth VND20 million each were given to four households severely affected by the disasters. Thirteen medical stations in Da Bac district received gifts valued at VND 10 million each. At the same time, the Da Bac District Medical Center was granted VND 50 million in cash.

Furthermore, financial assistance was provided to 80 impoverished households, each receiving VND 1 million, and each of the 100 medical staff in Da Bac District also received VND 1 million.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Dan Thuy