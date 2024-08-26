Ministry drafts project on personnel development for semiconductor industry

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is gathering ideas on a draft project to promote human resources development for the semiconductor industry until 2030 with a vision to 2050, destined for the approval of the Prime Minister.

Intel plant in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

MPI Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that the building of the project is crucial, especially in the current period. She said that the ministry has collected opinions from ministries, sectors, localities, research institutes, and universities while listening to ideas from domestic and foreign experts.

Its objectives include ensuring that by 2030, the Vietnamese semiconductor industry’s human resources participate in the process of designing semiconductor microchips to meet the actual needs of the market. The sector will also engage in packaging and testing semiconductor microchips, and gradually grasp the technology in the semiconductor manufacturing stage. By the end of the year, Vietnam aims to train at least 50,000 engineers and bachelor's degrees to serve the semiconductor industry in all stages of the value chain.

By 2050, Vietnam expects to become an important link in the global semiconductor industry value chain with a contingent of engineers and experts capable of meeting the development requirements of the Vietnamese semiconductor industry in both quality and quantity.

To continue perfecting the draft project, Ngoc called on ministries, sectors, localities, institutes, universities, and experts to contribute direct and specific ideas on the draft. They should review project funding, standard laboratories, private sector participation, the scope, and the renaming of the project.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Ho Ky Minh said the budget will serve as the basis for implementing the objectives of the project, meeting the urgent needs of the industry. At the same time, the inclusion of the number of standard laboratories will create the foundation for developing investment policy proposals to submit to competent authorities for approval, enabling the investment procedures to be carried out following the law.

He also supported the encouragement of private sector engagement to diversify resources for the building and implementation of the project, especially from State-owned and private enterprises.

Representatives from several universities asserted that during the project’s implementation process, it is necessary to continue to have the active participation of relevant parties, especially the cooperation and consensus of institutes and training facilities.

Ngoc said that developing the semiconductor industry is an objective requirement and a strategic choice, stressing that developing high-tech science will promote the country's growth. Training for the semiconductor industry will educate high-quality human resources, she said. The process must be synchronised with developing the semiconductor industry ecosystem and associated with training in specialised sciences following the roadmap and fields in which Vietnam has strengths.

VNA