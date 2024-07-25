Under all circumstances, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is directed not to interrupt the supply of petroleum in the last months of the year.

Ministry directs not to interrupt the supply of petroleum

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s information, petroleum supply has been maintained during the first half of the year, meeting the usage needs of the population. The total petroleum supply, including imports and domestic purchases, reached 13.8 million cubic meters, which is 48 percent of the minimum supply allocated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to businesses at the beginning of the year.

Despite a slight decrease in supply, consumption also decreased by approximately 0.2 percent during the same period with around 13.2 million cubic meters.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of maintaining a continuous supply of petroleum for domestic production, business, and consumer needs. Petrol businesses must adhere to the minimum supply requirements. In the last six months of the year, the total production and import of petroleum are expected to be around 15.3 million cubic meters, ensuring an uninterrupted supply.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan