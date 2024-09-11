Ministry agrees with HCMC’s land price adjustment

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan chaired a working session on solving problems in the application of the HCMC’s new land price list in accordance with the Land Law 2024.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Le Minh Ngan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People's Committee has directed relevant departments, agencies, and units to promptly coordinate and adjust the land price table in accordance with Article 17 of Decree No. 71/2024/ND-CP regulating land prices.

Additionally, the HCMC People's Committee in coordination with the People's Council has currently collected opinions on the draft adjustment of land prices in HCMC from People's Council deputies, agencies, organizations, and land users.

However, the city is facing difficulties and obstacles in resolving administrative procedures related to financial obligations during the transitional period from August 1 until the new land price list to be adjusted and issued.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai highlighted the importance of the adjustment of land prices in the city that has been carefully implemented. The city hoped to receive opinions and advice from ministries, departments and experts to complete adjustment of land prices that do not affect residents and businesses.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Le Minh Ngan, stated that he would direct the Department of Land Planning and Resource Development to finalize the report to submit to the Prime Minister.

He requested the HCMC People's Committee to adhere closely to the conclusions of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and comply with the regulations of Decree No. 71/2024/ND-CP regulating land prices.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Kim Khanh