Ministries' merger signals new focus on innovation, digital transformation

The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday convened a conference to review its 2024 performance and outline its agenda for 2025.

The conference heard reports that in 2024, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) prioritized enhancing the institutional framework for science, technology, and innovation (STI) while streamlining administrative processes, removing impediments, and fostering a more conducive environment for scientific-technological and innovative activities.

The Ministry collaborated with the Central Propaganda and Education Committee and the Party Central Committee Office to submit four key policy documents to the Politburo, formulated and finalized four specialised laws related to science and technology, and presented nine projects and documents related to STI to the Government and Prime Minister for enactment.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat highlighted the strengthening of Vietnam’s national STI capacity in 2024, noting significant progress in attracting private investment in this field. The level of STI human capital has seen continuous improvement, with the emergence of internationally recognised scientists and the gradual establishment of world-class STI organisations in both the public and private sectors.

International STI collaboration has expanded both in scope and depth, focusing on addressing critical national priorities. Vietnam’s expanding innovative start-up ecosystem has witnessed substantial growth, cultivating a new generation of businesses predicated on intellectual property and equipped to compete in the global marketplace.

In 2024, this ecosystem was ranked 56th globally in the Startup Ecosystem Index. Vietnam’s Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking has also consistently improved, rising from the 59th position in 2016 to the 44th in 2024.

Minister Huynh Thanh Dat further announced that, in accordance with directives from the Central Steering Committee and the Government Steering Committee regarding the review of Resolution 18-NQ/TW implementation, the MST and the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will merge to form the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Communications, aiming to collectively achieve the goals of a new era of national advancement.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to this merger, the two ministries have undertaken several key steps:

reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18;

establishing a Steering Committee for the merger project;

drafting a decree outlining the functions, responsibilities, powers, and organizational structure of the merged entity;

prioritizing a streamlined and efficient operational structure;

submitting this draft to both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Justice for review before the formal submission to the Government for approval and promulgation.

Concurrently, the MST and MIC have collaborated closely with the Central Economic Commission and the Party Central Committee Office to advise and submit Resolution 57-NQ/TW to the Politburo, focusing on breakthroughs in STI development and national digital transformation.

Minister Huynh Thanh Dat concluded by emphasizing that the merged ministry will face numerous implementation challenges requiring sustained commitment and effort to fully realise the objectives of Resolution 57-NQ/TW.

