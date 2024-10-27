Minister of Industry and Trade directs oversight of e-commerce activities

In a statement released to the media yesterday, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien emphasized the need for heightened management and oversight of e-commerce activities.

An employee of the customs authority is monitoring goods imported into Vietnam through the e-commerce channel

He directed relevant agencies to ensure that cross-border platforms adhere to Vietnamese laws, calling for diligent monitoring of those that fall foul of the Vietnamese regulations.

The leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade have tasked the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy with launching awareness campaigns to encourage the public to remain cautious while shopping online.

This agency must effectively convey the dangers associated with trading on unregistered platforms and advise consumers to engage solely with platforms verified by the e-commerce management portal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. This task is to be finalized by the end of October.

Concurrently, the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy is required to provide a report to the leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, facilitating collaboration with the Ministry of Finance to develop a strategy for monitoring imported goods from cross-border e-commerce platforms, ensuring adherence to Vietnamese legal standards.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also requested the Trade Promotion Department and related units to take measures to handle illegal promotional programs on e-commerce platforms, while the Domestic Market Department is responsible for assessing the impact of imported goods via cross-border platforms on the domestic market. These requests need to be completed in November.

The Legal Department, in collaboration with the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, will assess legal regulations and recommend actions to address platforms that fail to adhere to Vietnamese law in October. Additionally, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will contact with the legal teams of these platforms to ensure compliance with the law and is prepared to work alongside the Ministry of Information and Communications to implement preventive measures if neccesary.

The General Department of Market Management and the General Department of Customs have been directed to enhance oversight and address the issues related to the collection points and storage facilities of unregistered e-commerce platforms. Concurrently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has tasked the National Competition Commission with conducting awareness campaigns to inform consumers about the potential risks associated with online shopping.

Furthermore, the Ministry will persist in advancing the national e-commerce development initiative, which encompasses training programs, business assistance, and digital transformation efforts in traditional markets, aimed at boosting the consumption of domestic products. This initiative is scheduled to be reviewed in the first quarter of 2025 to pave the way for the 2026-2030 period that will focus on fostering a robust e-commerce environment, safeguarding consumer rights, and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese products.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Anh Quan