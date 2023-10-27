MIC, network operators use voice brand names to prevent impersonation scams

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said that all phone numbers of units under the ministry calling people will display the voice brand-name of “BO TTTT” from October 27.

The units under the MIC are the Ministry’s Office, the Authority of Press, the Authority of Information Security, the Telecommunications Authority and the Authority of Radio Frequency Management will be displayed under the voice brand-name of “BO TTTT”.

Additionally, from October 27, 2023, phone calls of telecommunication businesses to customers will be also displayed the voice brand names such as VNPT, Vinaphone, VIETTELCSKH (network operator Viettel), FPT SHOP (network operator FPT), LOCAL (network operator ASIM) and so on.

In order to prevent fraud through impersonation calls, leaders of the Ministry of Information and Communications directed its sub-units to implement the voice brand names for phone numbers being hotlines of the units under MIC, grant voice brand names for fixed-line telephone services, mobile communications services such as VNPT, Viettel, MobiFone, FPT and so on.

The solution will also help people raise awareness of the regular fraud methods and tricks.

Therefore, the phone numbers saying the units under MIC names or telecommunication businesses such as Vinaphone, Viettel, FPT names and so on without showing voice brand names will be fraud ones and show signs of fraudulence.

When receiving phone calls from fraud numbers, residents can reflect to the hotline of MIC 156 5656 or directly reflect to telecommunication enterprises for handling.