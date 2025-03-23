Mexican state seeks twinning ties with Binh Duong province

Mexico’s San Luis Potosí state and Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong share similar economic development and foreign investment policies, particularly regarding industrial infrastructure development, business support initiatives, and the creation of favourable investment climate.

From the left: Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai, Governor of San Luis Potosí state Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, and Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh (Photo: VNA)

Mexico’s San Luis Potosí state wants to establish twinning relations with Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong, opening up stronger cooperation space between the two countries on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Mexico diplomatic relations (May 19).

The information was heard at meeting between Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh and Governor of San Luis Potosí state Ricardo Gallardo Cardona as part of the former’s working trip to the state on March 20-21 aimed at carrying out the policy to bring the Vietnam – Mexico ties to a new high.

While there, Minh also had working sessions with the state’s Ministry of Economic Development, attended a trade and investment promotion forum, met with local business community, and toured several key industrial parks.

At the events, Minh highlighted Binh Duong's strategic advantages and potential as one of Vietnam's three most dynamic economic hubs, particularly in industrial development and foreign investment attraction.

Boasting modern industrial infrastructure conducive to both domestic and foreign investors, Binh Duong is among the localities with the largest number of industrial parks in the country with more than 30 currently operating, Minh said, stressing the facilities play crucial roles in manufacturing supply chains for electronics, textiles, wood processing, engineering, and food production sectors.

The host Governor, for his part, pointed out similarities between San Luis Potosí, one of Mexico's largest recipients of foreign direct investment, and Binh Duong province. Both share similar economic development and foreign investment policies, particularly regarding industrial infrastructure development, business support initiatives, and the creation of favorable investment climate.

Building on these commonalities, he suggested the two sides strengthen collaboration across multiple domains to capitalise on their advantages and resources, delivering tangible benefits to communities, businesses, and workers alike.

Attending the meetings, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai outlined broader bilateral cooperation potential between the two nations. He noted recent Vietnamese investments in Mexico, including FPT Corporation's new representative office in Guadalajara, Jalisto state, Formula Air's presence in Puebla state, and VinFast's Memorandum of Understanding to supply electric buses to Durango state.

Recognising Mexico as one of Vietnam's key markets in Latin America, Hai called on businesses to strengthen connections and leverage free trade agreements, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

VNA