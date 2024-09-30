Mekong Delta ranks second nationwide in OCOP products

The Mekong Delta ranks second regarding One Commune One Product (OCOP) products in the country, following the Red River Delta, said Head Ngo Truong Son of the Office of Coordination for the national target program on New Rural Development.

Representatives press button to open the forum

According to him, roughly 14,000 OCOP products are listed in the country currently. Of 14,000 OCOP products available in the country, some 2,951 products originate from the Mekong Delta region; hence, the region is placed the second ranking.

From September 29 to October 3, the People's Committee of Kien Giang province, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, organized the Mekong Delta One Commune One Product (OCOP) Forum with the theme "Linking together for development - Kien Giang 2024."

Alongside 320 booths of cooperatives, craft villages, and production facilities from both inside and outside the province, this year's forum also featured a display area for fish sauce products and booths processing foods using traditional Phu Quoc fish sauce.

Deputy Chairman of the Kien Giang Provincial People's Committee, Giang Thanh Khoa, said that the forum is an important event for localities nationwide to meet, exchange experiences, introduce products, and promote potential. At the same time, it is also an opportunity to promote trade and connect markets for OCOP products.

Kien Giang province currently has 269 recognized OCOP products. In recent years, the province has been actively promoting and introducing many local OCOP products into supermarket systems. Additionally, the province has established numerous centers to introduce and promote OCOP products and the province's specialty products.

The forum establishes an environment conducive to connection, exchange, sharing, and collaboration in the production and marketing of OCOP products. Additionally, it provides consumers and distribution companies with the opportunity to access, experience, and engage in the trade of OCOP products, stated Ngo Truong Son.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated By Anh Quan