Medical workers fret about upward trend of cutaneous anthrax in northern area

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that it had submitted its written on the prevention of the anthrax epidemic in humans to the Government.

According to the Ministry, people can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals, contaminated animal products or slaughtering dead cattle. Anthrax can cause severe illness in both humans and animals. Anthrax is not contagious, which means you can't catch it from another person like the cold or flu. Cutaneous anthrax is the most commonly affected body part.

Through infectious disease surveillance in Tua Chua District, the health sector in Dien Bien Province recorded three outbreaks of skin anthrax with 13 infected people who are being treated at medical facilities. No death was reported. Based on testing results, anthrax bacteria was found in samples of dead buffaloes and cows and soil samples collected at households slaughtering dead sick buffaloes and cows.

According to the Ministry of Health, the newly recorded cases of anthrax in Tua Chua District are in areas where sporadic outbreaks had been recorded before. Those patients took part in the slaughter and eating of buffaloes and cows that have died from anthrax.

Currently, the local health sector listed 119 people participating in the slaughtering and eating of dead buffalo and cows. They are being monitored but they are all in stable health.

According to the Ministry of Health, in Vietnam, anthrax often circulates in the northern mountainous provinces, including Dien Bien, Son La, Lai Chau, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, and Ha Giang. Sporadic cases of anthrax in humans have been reported. For instance, from 2016 to 2022, the country recorded 7 cases a year without deaths. Therefore, compared with the average number of cases in the last 5 years, anthrax is showing signs of increasing in the northern mountainous area.

The Ministry of Health has directed the Department of Health of Dien Bien Province and the northern mountainous provinces with previous anthrax outbreaks to strengthen epidemic prevention and control in the coming time.