Medical aesthetics conference, exhibition supply updates on aesthetic treatments

A medical aesthetics conference and exhibition is devoted to arming its delegates with the latest clinical information, practical tips and updates in the field of aesthetic treatments.

The first International Scientific Conference - Exhibition of Aesthetics and Internal Medicine (VICAM) co-organized by the Vietnam Association of Aesthetic and Internal Medicine (AMSV) under the Vietnam Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (VSAPS) and other organizations on June 23, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center - SECC in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7.

VICAM will be held on June 23 and 24. Over 700 domestic and international doctors will listen to 75 scientific reports of professors, PhDs, physicians, and leading experts in Cosmetology and Esthetic.

The reports about updates on knowledge and shared practical experiences in aesthetic medicine and aesthetic dermatology for doctors, specialists, postgraduate doctors as well as medical students, technicians at cosmetology facilities, nurses, medical staff across the country who are interested in plastic surgery, aesthetics, internal medicine - dermatology and Ear - Nose - Throat, and Dentomaxillo-facial.

The two-day conference will listen to topics such as internal medicine; skin treatment and Skin Rejuvenation, skincare and nutrition, and minimally invasive cosmetic surgery. The conference also saw the presence of more than 500 owners of beauty salons, beauty clinics, and spas who wanted to improve their skills and apply world-class new technologies.

Dr. Le Ton Dung, Chairman of AMSV said that the participation of hundreds of cosmetology facilities in the first conference on the field of medical aesthetics shows that more and more people are interested in aesthetic knowledge. Along with the development of society, the need for beauty has become essential; thus, owners of cosmetology facilities should have professional knowledge, bringing a significant income for themselves and for the country.

The Exhibition Area of Cosmetic Medicine has an area of over 6,000 square meters with over 100 booths of domestic and international cosmetology enterprises of all related industries namely high-tech aesthetic machinery and equipment, global brand cosmetic brands, cosmetic raw materials as well as non-invasive beauty technologies.

The exhibition plays a role as a bridge for trade promotion between businesses in the cosmetology industry. Visitors will be well understood the needs that they can be met in beautifying themselves or their loved ones.

It is expected that the exhibition will welcome about 5,000 - 8,000 visitors every day.