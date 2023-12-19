Business

Stock market

Market reverses course in the last minutes

The market settled higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in some large-cap stocks while foreign investors continued to be net sellers on the southern market.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index reversed course in last trading minutes on Tuesday, ending the losing streak of four days. It rose 4.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,096.6 points.

The breadth of the market returned to a positive zone, with the number of gainers surpassing that of decline by 178 to 123.

However, liquidity still decreased from the previous session. Particularly, the trading value on HoSE fell nearly 13 percent to VND12.8 trillion (US$525.4 million), equivalent to a trading volume of over 649.9 million shares.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also inched higher at 1,091.87 points, an increase of 7.2 points, or 0.66 percent. In the VN30 basket, 20 stocks increased, while six were down and four ended flat.

The market's benchmark continued its recent bearish trend in the morning trade. The downside risk extended to the afternoon session until cash flows returned to the market for buy-the-dip, especially in banking, securities and steel stocks.

Leading the market's recovery were Hoa Phat Group (HPG) with shares of the leading steel producer posting a gain of 2.26 percent.

It was followed by Vietinbank (CTG), Techcombank (TCB) and HDBank (HDB), up 1.73 percent, 1.83 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Also supporting the bullish sentiment, securities and other steel stocks performed well, such as Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) rose 2.73 percent, SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) increased 1.42 percent, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND) was up 1.16 percent, VIX Securities Corporation (VIX) gained 2.44 percent, Nam Kim Group (NKG) soared 5.5 percent and Hoa Sen Group (HSG) climbed 3.61 percent.

The gains were capped by losses of some large-cap stocks which led by Vinhomes (VHM). The big property developer's shares plunged by 1 percent today.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) also snapped its fourth consecutive day of losses. The index increased 1.54 points, or 0.68 percent, to 227.27 points.

Meanwhile, foreign capital still saw a net outflow form the market as foreign investors net sold VND466 billion from the southern bourse.

