Business

Banking-finance

Many commercial banks increase charter capital

SGGP

Since the beginning of June 2024, the SBV has approved numerous commercial banks to increase their charter capital through various methods such as dividend distribution, new share issuance, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP).

shb-9491.jpg.jpg
Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Since the beginning of June 2024, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has approved numerous commercial banks to increase their charter capital through various methods such as dividend distribution, new share issuance, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP).

Specifically, MSB has recently increased its charter capital by VND6 trillion through a 30 percent dividend payout via share issuance, raising its total charter capital to VND26 trillion.

SHB also increased its charter capital to over VND36.63 trillion after completing the issuance of more than 43.5 million shares under the ESOP plan.

After completing the issuance of nearly 583 million shares, ACB's charter capital reached almost VND45 trillion, making it the sixth largest in the system.

Nam A Bank was approved to increase its charter capital from VND10.58 trillion to more than VND13.72 trillion.

Techcombank's charter capital increased from VND35.23 trillion to VND70.45 trillion through the issuance of bonus shares.

The charter capital increase for commercial banks helps to enhance their financial capacity and competitiveness.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

SBV charter capital commercial banks

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn