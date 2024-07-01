Many commercial banks increase charter capital

Since the beginning of June 2024, the SBV has approved numerous commercial banks to increase their charter capital through various methods such as dividend distribution, new share issuance, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP).

Since the beginning of June 2024, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has approved numerous commercial banks to increase their charter capital through various methods such as dividend distribution, new share issuance, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP).

Specifically, MSB has recently increased its charter capital by VND6 trillion through a 30 percent dividend payout via share issuance, raising its total charter capital to VND26 trillion.

SHB also increased its charter capital to over VND36.63 trillion after completing the issuance of more than 43.5 million shares under the ESOP plan.

After completing the issuance of nearly 583 million shares, ACB's charter capital reached almost VND45 trillion, making it the sixth largest in the system.

Nam A Bank was approved to increase its charter capital from VND10.58 trillion to more than VND13.72 trillion.

Techcombank's charter capital increased from VND35.23 trillion to VND70.45 trillion through the issuance of bonus shares.

The charter capital increase for commercial banks helps to enhance their financial capacity and competitiveness.

