Long Thanh Airport’s aircraft maintenance area under investor selection

The Ministry of Transport has just approved the project information and progress tracking board for selecting investors for two projects to build and operate aircraft maintenance services No. 5 and No. 6 at Long Thanh International Airport.

The project is scaled to meet the maintenance capacity at one time for one wide-body aircraft and two narrow-body aircraft along with an operation building, auxiliary items and synchronized technical infrastructure.

The preliminary total investment for each project is about VND785 billion (US$31 million).

The project site is located in the area E-01 at Long Thanh International Airport, with the land area for aircraft maintenance service project No. 5 being approximately 38,135 square meters while project No. 6 has a land area of around 38,135 square meters.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will be the bid invitation unit. The bidding for the project will start in the first quarter of 2025.

The project is expected to be implemented within 12 months from the date the contract comes into effect.

