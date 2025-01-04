Business

Long Thanh Airport’s aircraft maintenance area under investor selection

SGGP

The Ministry of Transport has just approved the project information and progress tracking board for selecting investors for two projects to build and operate aircraft maintenance services No. 5 and No. 6 at Long Thanh International Airport.

MAYBAY.jpg

The project is scaled to meet the maintenance capacity at one time for one wide-body aircraft and two narrow-body aircraft along with an operation building, auxiliary items and synchronized technical infrastructure.

The preliminary total investment for each project is about VND785 billion (US$31 million).

The project site is located in the area E-01 at Long Thanh International Airport, with the land area for aircraft maintenance service project No. 5 being approximately 38,135 square meters while project No. 6 has a land area of around 38,135 square meters.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will be the bid invitation unit. The bidding for the project will start in the first quarter of 2025.

The project is expected to be implemented within 12 months from the date the contract comes into effect.

By Minh Anh-Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

investors selection Long Thanh Airport’s aircraft maintenance area Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Long Thanh International Airport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn