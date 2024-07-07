Japanese encephalitis: Another case reported in Dak Lak

One more Japanese encephalitis (JE) case was recorded in the Central Province of Dak Lak, said the provincial Center for Disease Control today.

Local health workers are investigating the man's neighboring environment

Therefore, as of July 7, 2024, there have been two confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis in Dak Lak Province.

The latest identified case is a 52-year-old man from Ea Kar District. On June 19, the old man began experiencing symptoms of fever and fatigue and sought treatment at a private clinic. However, his condition did not improve, and he was transferred to the General Hospital in the province on June 21. He was later transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for further treatment.

Test results carried out at Cho Ray Hospital confirmed that the male patient was positive for the Japanese encephalitis virus. He is currently in a coma and is suffering from acute kidney injury, respiratory failure, epilepsy, and hypertension.

This is the second case of Japanese encephalitis reported in Dak Lak Province this year.

To prevent the further spread of the disease, the Dak Lak Center for Disease Control has coordinated with the Ea Kar District Health Center and the Ea Kmut Commune Health Station to conduct environmental sanitation around the patient's home. The CDC is also intensifying its efforts to educate local inhabitants about preventive measures against Japanese encephalitis.

Japanese encephalitis virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people with Japanese encephalitis do not have symptoms or have only mild symptoms. Some people develop inflammation of the brain, with symptoms including headache, fever, disorientation, seizures, weakness, and coma.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan