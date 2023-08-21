Japan seen as foremost significant partner of Vietnam

The Vietnamese government and its people consistently view Japan as a foremost, dependable, and enduringly significant partner. Similarly, Ho Chi Minh City steadily ranks Japan among its most vital partners.

On the afternoon of August 21, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, held a meeting with Mr. Natsuo Yamaguchi, President of the Japanese Komeito Party, as part of his visit and working trip to HCMC.

In greeting the visit of the high-ranking delegation from the Japanese Komeito Party, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen underscored that the bond between Vietnam and Japan extends beyond economic and trade collaboration; it stands as a genuine friendship fostered on a foundation of trust, understanding, and respect. The Vietnamese government and its people consistently view Japan as a foremost, dependable, and enduringly significant partner. Similarly, HCMC steadily ranks Japan among its most vital partners.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed gratitude to the Komeito Party for its significant contributions, as a ruling coalition party in Japan, towards strengthening and developing the friendly cooperative ties between Vietnam and Japan. He recommended that the President of the Komeito Party continue to pay attention to and foster the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan in the times ahead.

Expressing the intention to enhance collaboration with localities and Japanese partners, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen suggested that the President of the Komeito Party contemplate extending assistance to Japanese enterprises and investors for the facilitation of sustained investment and business undertakings in HCMC. He additionally emphasized the importance of boosting tourism, cultural interactions, and people-to-people diplomacy to elevate the bilateral relationship to a level commensurate with its potential, contributing to fostering the advancement of the Vietnam-Japan relationship more profoundly and effectively.

Thanking the leaders of HCMC for their gracious time, Mr. Natsuo Yamaguchi conveyed his admiration for the vibrant growth of HCMC as Vietnam's economic powerhouse.

Mr. Natsuo Yamaguchi mentioned that the high-level delegation from the Komeito Party's visit and engagement in Vietnam coincides with the observance of three pivotal milestones: the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations establishment in 2023, the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, and the forthcoming 10th anniversary of the Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia. The primary objective of this visit is to advance the collaborative ties between Japan and Vietnam, encompassing HCMC as well.

Mr. Natsuo Yamaguchi remarked that in its capacity as a partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) coalition, the Komeito Party endorses endeavors geared towards strengthening the ties between Japan and Vietnam. This endorsement particularly extends to realms such as infrastructure development, training, and the enhancement of human resources for coastal defense operations. Alongside the promotion of political, economic, and trade interactions, it is essential to amplify cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy because they are the bedrock for nurturing the growth of relations between the two nations.

The leader of the Komeito Party highlighted that, at present, Japan hosts hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese students, scholars, and laborers, among whom there are about 170,000 trainees and roughly 80,000 skilled workers. Japan has implemented a program that enables skilled workers to extend their work periods in the country and even permits them to relocate with their families. This initiative creates a conducive environment for Vietnamese trainees and workers to work with a sense of security.