Japan provides aid to Vietnam for Typhoon Yagi relief

On September 15, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that the Japanese Government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), had decided to provide aid to Vietnam to address the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Handover ceremony of aid from the Japanese Government to Vietnamese officials

As of 3 p.m. on September 14, the death toll and number of missing persons due to the typhoon, flash floods, and landslides in several Northern provinces had risen to 348, with 281 confirmed dead and 67 missing.

According to the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, Yen Bai is among the provinces hardest hit by Typhoon Yagi.

In response to the difficulties and losses experienced by the Vietnamese people, the Japanese Government, through JICA, decided to send aid consisting of water filtration equipment and multi-purpose plastic sheets to Yen Bai Province, aiming to help residents affected by the disaster to recover and stabilize their lives.

According to the plan, the aid will be transported and distributed to residents in Yen Bai Province.

Mr. Sugano Yuichi, JICA’s Chief Representative in Vietnam, stated that they had worked diligently to deliver that emergency aid with the hope that it would reach those affected as quickly as possible.

The aid arrived at Noi Bai International Airport from JICA’s warehouse on the evening of September 14.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority will receive and distribute the aid to the affected communities in Yen Bai Province as soon as possible.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan