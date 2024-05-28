Health

Japan helps improve medical equipment at national cancer hospital

Health Minister Dao Hong Lan and Chief Representative of the JICA Vietnam Office Sugano Yuichi signed an agreement on granting VND300 billion (US$11.78 million) for a project on improving medical equipment at the National Cancer Hospital in Hanoi.

jica-6134.jpg.webp
Health Minister Dao Hong Lan and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) – Vietnam Office Sugano Yuichi at the signing ceremony. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Speaking at the signing ceremony on May 28, Lan thanked the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Japanese experts for their support to Vietnam's healthcare sector in the past time. She said she hopes the embassy and the agency will support the hospital to implement the project in the coming time.

The minister asked the hospital to closely cooperate with the Japanese side and relevant agencies to complete procedures, receive and use the equipment effectively.

In Vietnam, non-communicable diseases cause 77 percent of the total deaths each year, and cancer is the second leading cause.

According to estimates by the Global Cancer Organisation (GLOBOCAN), in 2022, Vietnam had more than 180,000 new cancer cases and about 120,000 deaths due to cancer.

