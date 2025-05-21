Israel aims to welcome more Vietnamese workers

Israel wishes to receive more Vietnamese workers, said Israeli Minister of Labor Rabbi Yoav Ben Tzur at a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 21.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Minister Rabbi Yoav Ben Tzur of Labor of Israel this morning

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that science and technology (S&T) and labor are two critical areas where the two countries can complement each other. Israel can collaborate with and support Vietnam in S&T, innovation, digital transformation, and startups, while Vietnam can provide support to Israel in terms of human resources.

The Prime Minister proposed that negotiations be completed and a labor agreement between Israel and Vietnam be signed by June 2025 at the latest, and that effective implementation methods for the agreement be established. He also called for cooperation in training labor in terms of qualifications, vocational skills, foreign languages, culture, and law, as well as promoting and implementing bilateral cooperation programs in labor and employment, including emerging fields such as software design.

The Prime Minister tasked the Ministry of Home Affairs with providing weekly reports on the progress of labor agreement negotiations with Israel, while also suggesting that both sides explore and negotiate cooperation documents in education, S&T, innovation, digital transformation, startups, and high-tech agriculture.

Minister Yoav Ben Tzur revealed that Israel is currently facing a significant labor shortage, requiring approximately 60,000 workers in the construction sector and about 200,000 workers in other fields. Israel is eager to welcome Vietnamese workers and its government will facilitate the recruitment of more highly skilled workers from Vietnam.

The Israeli Minister suggested that, while awaiting negotiations and agreements, businesses from both sides could directly collaborate to bring Vietnamese workers to Israel.

Bilateral trade turnover in 2024 reached US$3.24 billion, a 20 percent increase compared to 2023. Israel is currently Vietnam’s second-largest investment partner from the Middle East, with investments exceeding $150 million in Vietnam.

By Phan Thao - Translated By Anh Quan