Investment in green industrial zones can boost productivity by 15 to 25 percent

The green industry is no longer an option but a mandatory requirement for Vietnam amid a global shift toward a low-emission, clean, and circular economic model.

At the Green Industry Forum 2025 (Photo: baochinhphu)

Experts emphasized that at the Green Industry Forum 2025, organized by Vietnam Economic Times on July 9.

According to data presented at the conference, investing in green industrial parks can increase productivity by 15 percent to 25 percent and reduce operating costs by up to 30 percent, thanks to the application of advanced technologies, circular processes, digitalization, and the use of renewable energy. This serves as a “passport” for Vietnamese enterprises to continue participating in global value chains, especially as corporations like Apple, Samsung, and Nike increasingly adopt ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria as mandatory conditions.

Dr. Chu Van Lam, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Vietnam Economic Times, emphasized that the equation of high growth and sustainable development, the solution does not lie in trade-offs but in strategic thinking. It is essential to design an industrial model that aligns with Vietnam’s capabilities while meeting new global standards for green development.

According to ADB Chief Economist in Vietnam Nguyen Ba Hung, Vietnam must promptly end its industrial growth model based on low costs, abundant resources, and high emissions. The decoupling of economic growth from emissions, which many developed countries have achieved, is entirely feasible for Vietnam if there are appropriate, synchronous, and roadmap institutional policies.

This assessment was affirmed by representatives from various companies, including Panasonic, CNCTech, and VietCycle. Next-generation industrial park models that incorporate digitalization, circular technologies, and energy efficiency significantly reduce costs and enhance competitiveness, demonstrating that investment in green industry not only protects the environment but also delivers clear economic benefits.

Additionally, speakers also warned of the tension between the demand for high growth and increasingly stringent environmental standards from export markets.

Mr. Tran Duc Ninh, CEO of KN Group, said that waiting until carbon taxes are imposed or goods are rejected before initiating a transition is not an option. Vietnam must take action now, starting with the industrial sector. He also emphasized the need to promote a domestic carbon market, expand green financing sources, diversify credit programs, and develop an innovation ecosystem that connects businesses with research institutes and universities.

By Anh Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh