Int’l workshop on nanotechnology underway in Phan Thiet

The eighth International Workshop on Nanotechnology and Application (IWNA 2023) is taking place in Phan Thiet city, the south-central province of Binh Thuan from 9-11, with about 300 delegates from 20 countries taking part.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, the Institute for Nano Technology (INT), the CEA-LETI-MINATEC of France, and the provincial People's Committee, the event is scheduled to hear the presentation of about 200-250 scientific papers covering key issues in the field of nano technology, from fundamental research to studies on the synthesis of nano materials, nano-component manufacturing process, and their application in science and daily life.

INT Director Dr. Doan Duc Chanh Tin said the biennial event seeks to enhance scientific research collaboration among countries, step up scientific research activities in the field of nanotechnology, and apply this technology in daily life and socio-economic development.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh expressed his hope that the IWNA 2023 will open up opportunities for research cooperation between domestic and foreign institutes and universities and sci-tech scientific experts, businesses and investors.

The province will enhance cooperation in scientific research, human resources training, and transfer of nanotechnology, contributing to sustainably improving the quality of local signature products in combination with environment protection, fostering the development of startups and innovative initiatives.