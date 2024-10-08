Indonesian Coast Guard vessel pays courtesy visit to Ba Ria - Vung Tau

On the morning of October 8, the Indonesian Coast Guard vessel Pulau Dana - 323, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Umar Dhani and a crew of 54, docked at PTSC Port in Vung Tau for a courtesy visit to Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province from October 8 to 11.

Pulau Dana - 323 vessel of Indonesian Coast Guard pays a courtesy visit to Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

The official welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives from the Vietnam Coast Guard, the Border Guard, the Vietnam Navy, relevant agencies of the Ministry of National Defense, the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and various departments from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Following their arrival in Vung Tau, the ship’s captain and officers paid a courtesy visit to the provincial People's Committee and the leadership of Coast Guard Region 3. They also participated in a volleyball exchange, visited the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, and engaged in joint search and rescue and fire prevention exercises with the Vietnam Coast Guard.

This visit marks the implementation of the cooperation memorandum signed between the coast guard forces of both countries in 2021. It provided an opportunity for personnel from the Vietnam and Indonesian Coast Guards to exchange knowledge, share practical experiences in maritime law enforcement, and strengthen the ties of friendship, cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the two forces.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan