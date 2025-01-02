India launches anti-dumping investigation on nylon yarn imports from Vietnam

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into nylon filament yarn imported from China and Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam reported.

Nylon filament yarn is a long continuous lustrous fibre used to produce a comprehensive range of textile fabrics. (Photo doanhnghiephoinhap.vn)

The product under investigation is nylon filament yarn with the Harmonisation System (HS) codes 54021910, 54021990, 54023100, 54023200, 54024500, 54025100, 54026100, and 54021920.

The complainants are the three Indian companies Century Enka Private Limited, Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited, and Oriilon India Private Limited.

The period of investigation for dumping is from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 (15 months).

The injury investigation period is from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, plus the period of investigation.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the complainants have not proposed the product classification codes (PCN) as a basis for price comparison.

The DGTR has requested that stakeholders propose and comment on the product scope and classification codes within 15 days from the initiation date, which is by January 9, 2025, at the latest.

Comments should be sent to the agency via four emails: adg16-dgtr@gov.in, adv11-dgtr@gov.in, jd11-dgtr@gov.in, and dd19-dgtr@gov.in within 30 days from the date the public complaint is sent to the company or the diplomatic representative of the exporting country, which are China and Vietnam.

If no information is received within the deadline and in the prescribed format, the available information will be used to make a determination on the case.

The Trade Remedies Authority recommends that Vietnamese associations and businesses involved in the production and export of the investigated goods carefully review the initiation notice, and proactively request the DGTR for any necessary information and documents during this phase.

Businesses should proactively submit comments to the DGTR, respond to their investigation questionnaires in a timely manner, comply with confidentiality obligations, and disclose information publicly to other stakeholders.

They are encouraged to contact the authority for support during the process.

