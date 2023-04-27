Hospitals asked not to refuse, delay emergencies during upcoming holiday



Accordingly, the Medical Examination and Treatment Management Department asked that all hospitals assign sufficient human resources in administrative, professional, managing, and security levels. The task of emergency response and disease treatment must be well organized so that no cases are refused or facing delays in treatment. In case of a need for hospital or specialty transfer, it is necessary to do first aid and explain the situation clearly to patients and their relatives.

Hospitals must be prepared for and quickly respond to mass accidents, severe traffic accidents, and disasters related to crowded events (if any) in the local areas. There must be a hotline running round the clock ready to deliver timely instructions and coordinate with other medical institutes when needed.

A daily report on first aid and treatment of traffic accidents, Covid-19 infections must be given, along with a list of fatal cases. In the event of special developments such as outbreaks of Covid-19 or similar dangerous pandemics, disasters, mass accidents, food poisoning, related units must send an urgent report to their direct management agencies for prompt solutions.