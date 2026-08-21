Côte d’Ivoire National Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam

President of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 23 to 26.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 23 to 26, 2026, at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press briefing on Thursday about Vietnam–Côte d’Ivoire relations, spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said that friendly cooperation between the two countries has developed positively in recent years.

In 2025, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with a range of practical activities. The two sides have maintained fruitful cooperation through all channels, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

This will be the second visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly in three years, and the first time the Ivorian National Assembly has organised a delegation to Vietnam to study and exchange experience with the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The visit demonstrates Côte d’Ivoire’s high regard for Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese National Assembly in particular, the spokesperson said.

Economically, Côte d’Ivoire is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Africa. Bilateral trade reached nearly US$2 billion in 2025.

Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang added that during the visit, Speaker Patrick Achi will hold talks with the Vietnamese counterpart, meet General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and other senior Vietnamese leaders, and attend other important activities.

VNA