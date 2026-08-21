Vietnam to achieve development goals: Cambodian First Deputy PM

Cambodia’s First Deputy PM Neth Savoeun described the friendship between the two countries as special and invaluable, stressing that mutual assistance, both in the past and at present, has contributed to development and prosperity for their peoples.

Cambodia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun speaks at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, Vietnam will achieve its two major long-term development goals set for 2030 and 2045, according to Cambodia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun.

He made the statement on August 20 while attending a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia to mark the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The event also saw the presence of President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary, Vice Presidents of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Tea Banh and Men Sam An, among others.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu said the important event at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, marked a historic milestone, heralding a new era of independence and freedom for Vietnam.

Over the past 81 years, the Vietnamese people, drawing on long-standing national traditions, resilience, wisdom, and aspiration for development, have stayed united to overcome numerous difficulties and challenges to transform the country from a colony into an independent, unified, and increasingly prosperous nation.

The ambassador highlighted the 14th National Party Congress held in January 2026, which set out major development goals, including turning Vietnam into a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Vu also expressed his pleasure at Cambodia’s sustained political stability, effective macroeconomic governance, strong growth in trade and investment, and expanding international engagement.

Vietnam–Cambodia relations have also reached new heights, with political trust strengthened through frequent high-level visits and exchanges. The two sides have maintained close coordination at the Party, State and people-to-people levels, while bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties remain a bright spot. Two-way trade reached a record nearly US$7.8 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 10.3 percent year-on-year.

The diplomat expressed his belief that the “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to deepen across all areas in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

On behalf of the Cambodian Government and people, Neth Savoeun congratulated Vietnam’s Party, State and people on its dynamic socio-economic development, particularly its economic growth of over 8 percent in 2025.

He affirmed that Cambodia attaches great importance to its close and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, which is founded on mutual respect and support. He described the friendship between the two countries as special and invaluable, stressing that mutual assistance, both in the past and at present, has contributed to development and prosperity for their peoples.

Cambodia, he said, always remembers the historical truth about mutual support and sacrifices made by the peoples of both countries, including Vietnam’s assistance in helping liberate the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime.

The Deputy PM added that in 2027, Cambodia and Vietnam will jointly organize major activities to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967–2027).

At the ceremony, more than 500 guests visited a photo exhibition highlighting the two countries’ diplomatic activities, promotional booths of Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia, and displays reviewing major bilateral events in 2026. They also enjoyed Vietnamese cuisine and musical performances by artists from Ho Chi Minh City’s Grandioso band.

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