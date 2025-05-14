Attracting investment in Southeast Region increases in both quality, quantity

Historically preceding the rapid industrial growth of Binh Duong, Vinh Phuc, and Bac Ninh, Dong Nai holds the distinction of establishing the nation's inaugural industrial park.

Even today, Dong Nai Province continues to assert its pivotal role as a central industrial hub for the country.

A corner of an industrial park in Dong Nai Province

Over the past five decades, Dong Nai Province has established numerous leading industrial enterprises, continuously innovated its technology, and actively integrated into the regional and global economy.

Bien Hoa Industrial Park (later Sonadezi Industrial Park or Bien Hoa 1) in Tam Hiep and Long Binh communes is considered the earliest IP in Vietnam in 1963 with 94 domestic and foreign factories and companies in the fields of mechanics, chemicals, plastics, and glass.

Building on the foundation of Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park, Dong Nai Province established Long Binh Industrial Park (Amata) in 1994, in partnership with Thailand's Amata Group through Amata Bien Hoa Urban Joint Stock Company. Today, this industrial park has been selected by the Ministry of Finance and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as one of over 300 industrial parks in Vietnam to participate in a pilot project aimed at developing a framework for eco-industrial parks. This initiative leverages circular economy principles to establish new standards for the next generation of industrial parks in Vietnam.

Up to now, these industrial parks have been basically filled, and businesses are operating stably.

To expand its development capacity, SZB is investing in new factory clusters in Thanh Phu and Chau Duc Industrial Parks, as well as acquiring additional land funds totaling over 900 hectares across Binh Thuan and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces. These efforts have attracted around 200 domestic and foreign investment projects.

In addition to its core business of providing factory and warehouse infrastructure in industrial parks, SZB has expanded into office leasing through the Sonadezi Service Center, located in Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park. This facility offers integrated services and amenities, serving as a value-added offering that enhances the diversity and overall ecosystem of products and services SZB delivers to its clients.

On the other hand, SZB also trades and supplies clean water to Bien Hoa 2 and Go Dau Industrial Parks with a fully invested water supply system and water sources that meet domestic water standards according to National Technical Regulations, from Dong Nai, Phu My and Ho Cau Moi water supply companies.

To attract financially strong and high-tech enterprises to invest in industrial parks—aligned with the objectives of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024—General Director of Sonadezi Corporation Tran Thanh Hai stated that the company’s network of 12 industrial parks across the Southeast and South Central regions is actively promoting the development of high-tech, clean industry projects. These include initiatives focused on producing high value-added and environmentally friendly products that contribute to upgrading the industrial value chain.

Amid significant shifts in global trade and investment trends driven by evolving tariff policies, Sonadezi Corporation is committed to carefully selecting suitable projects, with a strategic emphasis on attracting market-oriented enterprises.

Leaders of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee has set a vision for the province to become one of Vietnam’s key growth hubs by 2050. Dong Nai aims to lead in the development of high-value industrial sectors, emerge as a major international trade gateway, and evolve into a world-class urban center, with a focus on the green economy and circular economy. The province will prioritize the development of high-tech projects aligned with the Government’s list of prioritized technologies, promote supporting industries, and encourage the production of new materials, energy-saving initiatives, and environmentally friendly projects. Additionally, investment will be directed toward the information technology sector, including hardware and software manufacturing.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan