Heat wave affects residents’ health more severely

Owing to record-breaking temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius across much of the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City, residents have been hospitalized for heat-related illness in recent days.

Numerous patients come to the medical examination department of Thong Nhat Hospital this morning to wait for their turn. (Photo: Thanh An)

All hospitalized patients are diagnosed with heat-related illnesses such as digestive diseases, upper respiratory infections and heat exhaustion, especially children, the elderly and people with underlying diseases.

The reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that as of Saturday morning, numerous patients came to the medical examination department of Thong Nhat Hospital early to queue and wait for their turn.

Specialist Level 2 Doctor Truong Quang Anh Vu, Head of the Medical Examination Department of the Thong Nhat Hospital informed that recently, the department has received numerous hospitalized patients with underlying diseases, asthma, chronic obstructive pneumonia, high blood pressure and anemia owing to increased heat stress.

Before the Tet holiday, the hospital received an average of around 2,000 patients every day. At the current time, the number of patients has increased to about 2,500, including about 150 hospitalized cases.

Numerous patients are present at the medical examination department of Children's Hospital No.1 early to wait for their turn. (Photo: Cao Thang)

Children’s Hospital No.1 and Children’s Hospital No.2 have recorded a surge of patients over the first days of the year related to upper respiratory infections, tonsillitis, otitis media, lower respiratory tract infections comprising bronchitis, pneumonia and so on.

Similarly, many hospitals in the Mekong Delta provinces of Soc Trang, Ca Mau, Tien Giang and so on recorded an uptrend of patients because of the scorching temperatures.

As for the Northern region, some hospitals in the capital city of Hanoi like Bach Mai, Thanh Nhan and Saint Paul General Hospital are under intense pressure as they have received a huge flow of patients every day. Most of them are infected with respiratory, digestive, bone and joint diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

Amid the dangerous heat wave along with higher widespread risk over previous years, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) issued a hazardous warning for the elderly, children, women, those people who work outside and in sun-exposed environments such as workers, farmers, athletes and so on, especially people with chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchial asthma, diabetes, liver disease, cancer and so on.

Besides, residents are recommended to drink enough water, limit going outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and wear sunglasses, hats, summer jackets and labor-protective clothing.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported on March 1 that an uptrend of salt intrusion is forecast to hit the Southern region in the next ten days due to a heat-triggered prolonged dry and drought wave.

The weather agency reported that temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region have not tended to drop despite the occurrence of unseasonal rains.

It is forecast that the highest temperatures at daytime could exceed 37 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologists warned that the sweltering temperatures would continue into the Southern region in the next ten days.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong